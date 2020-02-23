|
HAMLER - Victoriana "Vita" Eureste, 95, Hamler, Ohio, passed away February 21, 2020.
She was born June 15, 1924, in Waelder, Texas, to Felix and Celedonia (Martinez) Tovar. On January 29, 1950, she and Raul Eureste were married in Waelder. Their union lasted 65 years until his passing in 2015.
Vita was a kind, generous and devoted family matriarch. She was tireless worker, in her youth as a migrant farm worker and a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II and later, as a 10-year employee of Campbell Soup. An excellent cook, she was often hired to cater for large parties. Vita and Raul enjoyed gardening, singing at parties, going to dances, playing cards, and watching soap operas. They often traveled to see family and for new experiences. Their home was always open to visiting family and friends.
Vita is survived by four children, Christina (Walter) Johnson of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Michael (Mary) Eureste of Phoenix, Ariz., Anita (Tim) Eureste-Kryder, Napoleon, Ohio, and David Eureste, Toledo, Ohio; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Sergio Millanes Vaquero) Eureste, Esteban (Jaimi) Eureste, Jessica (Gregory) Talbert and Alexander (Janna) Johnson; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Elliot, Norah, Jasper, Charlotte and Lucy. Also surviving are her siblings, Feliciana Melchor of Hamler, Ohio, Tom Tovar of Napoleon Ohio, Reymundo Tovar of Fort Worth, Texas, Catalina Crampton of San Antonio, Texas, and Felix Tovar Jr., Austin, Texas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raul; and siblings, Agapito, Agustina, Trinidad and Natividad.
Visitation will be held at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Chapel, Hamler, at 10 a.m. with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be directed to the . Online condolences may be shared at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 25, 2020