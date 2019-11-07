Home

Virginia Haver Obituary
SHERWOOD - Virginia M. Haver, 87, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Virginia was born in Ayersville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ervin and Olive (Stuckey) Wolfrum.
She was a 1950 graduate of Mark Center High School.
On November 10, 1952, she was united in marriage to Max Haver, and he survives.
Virginia was a school bus driver for 25 years for Central Local Schools. She was a lifelong member of the Mark Center United Methodist Church, UMW treasurer and was in its Quilters Club. She was a loving mom, wife, grandma and great-grandma. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and loved her cats.
Virginia also is survived by her children, Connie (Doug) Morrison, Rex (Janie) Haver, Kristy Peters, Jim (Joanne) Haver and Roger (Chris) Haver; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Barb) Wolfrum.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene and Howard Wolfrum.
Funeral services for Virginia will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Visitation will be Friday from 2-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to the Defiance County Humane Society or Mark Center United Methodist Church.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 8, 2019
