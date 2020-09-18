1/1
Vivian Wahl
1923 - 2020
HICKSVILLE - Vivian V. Wahl, 96, Hicksville, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Vivian was born November 29, 1923, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Riley and Goldie (Houser) Folk. She was a 1942 graduate of Hicksville High School. Vivian received her undergraduate degree from Defiance College before earning her master of education at the University of St. Francis. On August 26, 1951, she was united in marriage to Philip Wahl and he preceded her in death in 1971. Vivian worked as a schoolteacher for over 37 years, she worked as a teacher in Edgerton, Ohio, and Hicksville, Ohio, and finished her teaching career at Fort Wayne Community Schools in Glenwood Park Elementary in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist in Hicksville. Vivian was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Sorority and was also a member of the LeFleur D Teri Garden Club in Hicksville. Vivian was a champion baton twirler and even twirled for the Cleveland Browns. She enjoyed traveling, reading, watching Purdue and Ohio State college basketball and watching "Dancing with the Stars."
Vivian is survived by two daughters, Paulette (Allen) Bremer of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Dawn (Tom) Tarman of Edgewood, New Mexico; three grandchildren, Philip (Jennifer) Bremer, Riley Tarman and Derek Tarman; a brother, Raymond (Carol) Folk of Bryan, Ohio; sister-in-law, Lois Wahl of Warminster, Pennsylvania; and an "adopted" granddaughter, Aubrey (Kemerer) Vetter.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sally Ann Wahl; two brothers, Richard Folk and Paul Folk; and a sister, Oraethyl Burns.
A public graveside service will be held for Vivian on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at noon in Forest Home Cemetery, with Pastor Susan Kronbach officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Honor Flight, P.O Box 5, Huntertown, Indiana 46748.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Forest Home Cemetery
