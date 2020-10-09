1/1
Viviane Bush
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Viviane L. Bush passed away of cancer at the age of 60.
Viviane was born in Defiance, Ohio, on January 2, 1960, to Darris Hamm and Paulette Hamm. She graduated Defiance High School in 1978 and received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and art education from Defiance College. She is survived by two children, Anita M. Kennedy and Martin S. Bush; and two grandchildren, Marie Kennedy and Lowell Kennedy.
Viviane possessed the rare, creative soul of a true artist. In her life, she was perpetually striving to bring beauty and love into the world. She often revealed the best in others, often without even realizing what she did so effortlessly. She loved children and had an amazing talent for developing their minds and nurturing their hearts. She brightened the lives of others in ways beyond measure and will live on in the memories of all those who knew her. We will miss her deeply.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no funeral. A private memorial service will be held for close family and friends.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
