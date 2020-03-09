|
STRYKER - Walter R. "Butch" Coy Sr., 76, Stryker, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at SKLD in Bryan. Prior to his retirement he had been a lifelong area farmer.
Butch was born in Bryan, Ohio, on August 11, 1943, the son of John and Pauline (Impton) Coy. On April 16, 1966, he married Carol Ludemann, and she survives. He was a member of the Evansport United Methodist Church. Butch was a founding member of the Tinora Young Farmers, served on the Williams County Fair Board for 23 years, three of those years serving as president, served on the Stryker Elevator Board for 25 years, was a past president and member of the Stryker Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Williams County Farm Bureau, the Williams County Dairy Association and the Williams County Beef Producers, and held a State Farmers Degree and an American Farmer Degree.
Surviving are his wife, Carol; son, Walter "Butch" (Carmen) Coy Jr. of Stryker; daughter, Tricia (Tom) Sanders of Defiance; grandchildren, Makayla Hildebrandt, Sherman Hildebrandt, Amelia Coy and Logan Coy. He also is survived by his sister, Sharon (Edwin) Haye of Palmetto, Florida; sister-in-law, Helen Coy of Bryan; and one nephew and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry Coy.
Visitation for Butch will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Evansport United Methodist Church, with Pastor Rachel Widdowson and Crystal Goodnight officiating. Interment will be in the Evansport Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Evansport United Methodist Church or the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.