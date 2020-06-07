FORT JENNINGS - Walter F. Hoersten, 81, Fort Jennings, died at 11:34 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Mercy Health Putnam County Emergency Services, Glandorf.
He was born February 28, 1939, in Ottoville, to the late Edward and Catherine (Pohl) Hoersten. On November 23, 1967, he married Janet Gasser and she survives in Fort Jennings.
Other survivors include three sons, Duane (Cindy) Hoersten, Chris (Wendy) Hoersten and Kevin (Molly) Hoersten, all of Fort Jennings; a daughter, Kari (Darrin) German of Fort Jennings; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Alexis, Katelynn, Evan, Adam and Aidan Hoersten, Mason Chase and Jocelyn German; a brother, Len (Sue) Hoersten of Lee Summit, Mo.; and a sister-in-law, Tina Good of Fort Jennings.
He also was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor (Lawrence) Hermiller; and a brother-in-law, David Gasser.
Walter was a journeyman electrician with BLH/Clark Equipment of Lima, Chrysler Amplex/ICM Krebsoge/GKN Sinter Metals and Elmco Engineering of Van Wert; as well as owned and operated Walt's Electric for many years. Out of all of his jobs, the one he loved the most was tending bar at Dickman's so many years ago. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings, and a retired member of the Fort Jennings Volunteer Fire Department. Many will remember Walt and his black Chevy truck patrolling the tri-county area. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren.
Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township, as well as one hour prior to the funeral Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery or the Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAP). Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.