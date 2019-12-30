|
Walter A. Lirot peacefully passed away at the age of 88 on Friday, December 20, 2019, at GlennPark of Defiance.
He was born January 21, 1931, in Bryan, Ohio, to Theresa and Isadore Lirot. He had 11 siblings and six children. Two of his children, Christopher and Jennifer, have preceded his death.
Walt studied business in Fort Wayne, Indiana. During the Korean War, he was stationed in Shefford, England, and worked in the capacity of a cryptographic operator. He was the personnel director at Johns Manville until 1989. He was a devoted member of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance. An avid golfer, Walt was a member of Auglaize Country Club and spent many a good day on the golf course with good friends and loved ones. Remarkably, he holds 4 holes-in-one!
Walt will be sadly missed by his children, Theresa, Phillip, Andrea and Eric; as well as his nine grandchildren; his brother Alfred; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. The mass will be held at St. John Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with military graveside rites accorded by Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 31, 2019