CONTINENTAL - Walter "Wally" McCoun, 69, Continental, died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Due to regulations regarding COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
