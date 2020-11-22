CONTINENTAL - Walter "Wally" McCoun, 69, Continental, died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Due to regulations regarding COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
