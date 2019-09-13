|
OTTAWA - Walter J. Trenkamp Jr., 88, Ottawa, died in the early morning of Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his residence.
He was born February 13, 1931, to the late Walter J. and Esther (Maag) Trenkamp Sr. On October 8, 1966, he married Mary Rose Singer-Schuller, who survives in Ottawa.
Also surviving are a daughter, Anita (Alan) Bensman of Ottawa; five stepdaughters, Kathleen (Wilfrido) Castillo of Milwaukee, Wis., Karen Rutz of Mancos, Colo., Mary Jane Gorman of Defiance, Lynette Bossert and Maureen (David) Kohn, both of Albuquerque, N.M.; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild, with one on the way; a brother, Orville (Pat) Trenkamp of MaComb, Mich.; sister, Juanita Klear of New Bavaria; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Trenkamp of Ottawa and Nancy Trenkamp of Napoleon; and a brother-in-law, Ted Brown of New Bavaria.
Walter was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene "Whitty," Roger and David Trenkamp; a sister, Anna Marie Brown; a brother-in-law, Joe Klear; and two stepsons-in-law, Martin Rutz and Dennis Gorman.
Walter retired from General Motors, Defiance, and was a member of the UAW Local 211. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, and formerly a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria. Walter honorably served his country and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of both the Ottawa VFW Post 9142, Ottawa American Legion Post 63 and Ottawa AMVETS. He was also a member of the Ottawa Eagles. He was the former chief of the New Bavaria Fire Department and a reserve firefighter for the Ottawa Fire Department. He was also a former emergency medical technician.
In 2015, Walt was honored as Putnam County's Veteran of the Year, was the Hometown Hero of Henry County in 2013, and the Outstanding Senior Citizen of Putnam County in 2016.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Bavaria. Visitation was Monday from 2-8 p.m. at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, where a Rosary service was held at 1:30 p.m., and a VFW service at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Putnam County Home Care and Hospice, the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Fund, or the .
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 10, 2019