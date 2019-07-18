|
|
Wanda J. Klima, 80, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born on June 11, 1939, to Howard and Velma (Schlegel) Mohr in Defiance. Wanda was a 1958 graduate of Defiance High School. On May 4, 1963, she married Paul Klima who survives in Defiance.
Wanda worked 11 years as a window trimmer for GC Murphy Co. in Defiance as well as working for Paul's Supply for 20 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Wanda loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing.
Wanda is survived by her loving spouse of 56 years, Paul. She leaves behind her two sons, Craig Klima and Corey Klima, as well as a grandson, Trystin Klima, all of Defiance. She is also survived by her brother, Howard Mohr, Jr. of Sherwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law, Joni Klima, and grandson, Dezerin Klima.
There will be no visitation or funeral service at the family's request. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 19, 2019