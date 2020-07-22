Wanda Lawrence

TOLEDO - Wanda Jean Becker Adams Lawrence, 88, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered peacefully into the glorious presence of her Lord on July 20, 2020.

She was born in Brunersburg, Ohio, on October 1, 1931, to Paul Gerhart and Flossie Mae (Stuber) Becker, she was the baby of the family, growing up with two brothers and four sisters, all of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Defiance High School and Stautzenberger College.

Wanda married the late Elmer Lee Adams in 1952, and the late Robert S. Lawrence in 1983. Both preceded her in death, Elmer in 1961, and Bob in 1996. She also was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Linda Adams Jolliffe.

Surviving Wanda are her three children, Pamela (Allen) Suchy of Metamora, Gail Freshour of Toledo, and David (Jean Humason) Adams of Waterville. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Bethany (Matthew) Mustaine, Bradley Suchy, Michelle (Michael) Turner, Craig (Bethani Crosby) Freshour, Nicole Freshour, Evan, Rachel and Isaac Adams; four great-grandchildren, Averie, Baylor, Colbie and Demsey Mustaine; and many loving relatives and friends.

Wanda retired from Owens-Illinois, and then worked part-time for a couple law firms. She enjoyed an active social life well into 2020, which included meeting with her breakfast group, Bible study group, Golden Emblem, weekly lunch outings with friends, and regular family gatherings. She was a member of St. Luke's Auxiliary, volunteering in the gift shop. In her younger years, she went on many trips, walked regularly at local metroparks, and enjoyed playing Bunco. Wanda read The Blade every day to keep up with the news.

Wanda was very active in her church, Hosanna Evangelical Lutheran Church (formerly Arlington Avenue Lutheran Church) for over 60 years. She sang in the choir, and was the reporter of LWMS for Martha's Circle. Wanda had a deep love for the Lord, and was ready to meet Him in heaven.

A memorial church service will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2250 S. Holland-Sylvania Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon immediately following.

Memorial contributions may be made out to her church, Hosanna Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8353 Monclova Road.







