Home

POWERED BY

Services
Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Ordway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Ordway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Ordway Obituary
ARCHBOLD - Wanda M. Ordway, 85, Archbold, passed away Monday afternoon, July 29, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.
She was born May 31, 1934, at Defiance, the daughter of Jesse N. and Daisy (Bowsher) Hellard. A resident of the Defiance/Archbold area most of her life, she enjoyed puzzles, country and western music, reading, fishing, camping, and spending time with her family.
Wanda is survived by three children, Randy (Leslee) Ordway of Hamilton, Ind., Debra (Dudley) Beaverson of Archbold, and Gary Ordway Jr. of Boynton Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marvin Hellard and Roger Hellard; and one sister, Mary Ellen Hasch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Vicki Crites; and two brothers, Earl Hellard and an infant, Clarence.
At Wanda's request, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be in the Brunersburg Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now