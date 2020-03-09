|
POWELL - Ward "Leroy" Elliott, 85, Powell, passed away peacefully at his home, with loved ones by his side on March 6, 2020.
He was born January 12, 1935, in Oakwood, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ward A. and Edra F. (Eakins) Elliott; brothers, Warren, Oren "Herb" and George; and son, Gregory.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra K. (Jordan); children, Debra K. Layman (Keith), Jeffrey L. (Diane) and Mark A. (Darleen); stepchildren, Kimberly S. Stoody (Robert), Kelli J. McKinney and Kenneth D. Reed (Jennifer); nine grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-stepgrandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1999 after 46 years of employment. He raised, trained and raced standard breed horses for over 50 years and was a member of the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association.
Viewing hours to be held at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., followed immediately by a memorial service presided over by longtime friend, Samuel Wollum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Leroy's name.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 10, 2020