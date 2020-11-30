FORT WAYNE - Wayne Michael Crane, 75, Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at VA Northern Indiana Medical Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was born November 14, 1945, to the late Myron and Joyce (Smith) Crane in Sonoma, California. Wayne was a member of The Pentecostals of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a supervisor at General Motors for over 41 years until his retirement in 2007. Wayne was a member of VFW Post 3360 and AMVETS Post 1991. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling and riding his Harley. Spending time with his family was always his priority. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Melissa Crane of Westland, Mich.; his son, Myron Crane of Oregon; and his stepchildren, Connie (Donny) Corwin, Gregory Strate, Randy (Carol) Strate and Judy (Roger) Shoemaker. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Tom Rogers; and his sisters, Vivian Bruns and Suezann White.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth Rogers and Michael Crane; and two sisters, Susan Weddell and Patricia Ann Bradley.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
