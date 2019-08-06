Home

Wayne Gibbs Obituary
CONTINENTAL - Wayne S. Gibbs, 72, Continental, died at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Putnam Medical Center, Glandorf.
He was born June 26, 1947, to the late Rev. Harold and Alice (Trussel) Gibbs. On September 23, 1966, he married Susan Rockhold, who survives in Continental.
Wayne also is survived by two sons, Steven (Michelle) Gibbs of McComb and David (Shonda) Gibbs of Dupont; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Marvin (Nancy) Gibbs of Crooksville and Alan (Petra) Gibbs of North Carolina; a sister, Rose (Olen) Folden of Zanesville; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Gibbs of Crooksville.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Rodney Gibbs.
Wayne was a United States Air Force veteran, serving from 1966-74, where he was a crew chief for B52, KC135 and RC135 aircrafts. He was a member of the Continental American Legion, a life member of the VFW and a member of the DAV.
The funeral service for Wayne will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental. There will be military rites by the Continental American Legion following the funeral service at the funeral home. There will be a private burial in Monroe Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Veteran of the Year, c/o Kristi Powell; or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 7, 2019
