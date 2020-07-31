Wayne Keller

Wayne N. Keller, 86, Defiance, passed away on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born May 17, 1934, to Joseph and Ethel (Newton) Keller in Defiance, Ohio. He was a 1952 graduate of Defiance High School. On May 30, 1958, he married Mary (Markley) Keller, who preceded him in death on April 9, 1999. Wayne proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy Reserves and U.S. Army.
Wayne was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and a member of UAW Local 1871. He was formerly employed at Dana Weatherhead in Antwerp, Ohio, and he owned and operated Wayne's Sharpening Shop. Wayne enjoyed fishing, camping, nature and the outdoors. Spending time with his family was always a priority. He will be not only be greatly missed by his family, but by so many good friends and colleagues.
Wayne is survived by his two sons, Mark (Sandra) Keller of Bryan, Patrick Keller (Deb Forbes) of Defiance; his daughter, Amy Keller of Defiance; and his grandsons, Joe (Kate) Keller of Dayton and Jonathan (Rachael) Keller of Indianapolis, Ind.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Robert and Gary Keller.
A private visitation will be held for immediate family at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites conducted by VFW Post 3360. Responsible virus protection measures are strongly encouraged.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church or St. Mary's Food Pantry. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.