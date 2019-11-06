|
|
PETTISVILLE - Wayne L. Rupp, affectionately also known as Soup, of Pettisville, was born to Oliver and Florence (Schlatter) Rupp on September 17, 1928, and passed away at Fulton Manor on November 4, 2019, at the age of 91.
Wayne was a graduate of Pettisville High School. Prior to moving to Fulton Manor, he never lived more than two miles from Pettisville.
On April 20, 1952, he married Ruth Hayes, and she survives. They were blessed with four children, Yvonne (Rich) Tinney, Neil (Faith) Rupp, Keith (Linda) Rupp and Karen (John) James. Wayne thoroughly enjoyed his 11 grandchildren, Stephen Tinney, Nathan Tinney, Kristin (Caleb) Loosli, Danielle Rupp, Jeremy (Becca) Rupp, Alisha (Sam) Wacker, Eric (Lindsay) Rupp, Lyndsey Rupp, Trevor Rupp, Nicole James and Mason James; and great-grandchildren, Coen and Theo Rupp and Elizabeth Rupp.
He accepted Christ at a young age, lived out his faith and was a godly example to all who knew him. He was a lifelong member of Archbold Evangelical Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent and Sunday school teacher.
Wayne spent his early years working on his dad's farm. Throughout his years he also delivered chickens and eggs, worked at Lugbill Auction, and then Pettisville Grain Company, where he worked for 28 years. In his retirement, he delivered Meals on Wheels for Fulton County Senior Center.
Family and friends may call at Archbold Evangelical Church on Sunday, November 10, from 2-6 p.m. A memorial service will be held Monday, November 11, at 11 a.m. at Archbold Evangelical Church. Internment service will be before the memorial service at Pettisville cemetery. www.ShortFuneralHome.com
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 7, 2019