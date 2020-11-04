1/1
LATTY - Wayne August Stoller, 94, Latty, Ohio, died Monday November 2, 2020, in Sylvania, Ohio, where he was residing temporarily after a brief illness. Prior, he had been a resident of the Country Inn of Latty since 2014.
He was born October 2, 1926, to Irvin and Marie (Laukhuf) Stoller of Latty, Ohio. On December 29, 1946, he married Dorothy Furrer of Wolcott, Indiana. To this union were born 3 sons, Wendell, Lonnie and Dwight; and a daughter, Karen.
Survivors include a brother, Gale (Janet) of Temperence, Michigan; sons, Wendell (Cindy) of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Dwight (Lori) of Latty, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Christine; and brother, Darl; his beloved wife, Dorothy; son, Lonnie (Shirley); and daughter, Karen (Ron).
He repented of his sins and was baptized into the death of the Lord Jesus in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church in November 1947, where he remained a faithful member until his death.
An avid beekeeper, he formed W. Stoller's Honey Inc. with the help of his wife, Dorothy, in 1952. Eventually, three of their children also joined the family business. He faithfully tended his bees for years and was an example of hard work. He retired in 2009 at the age of 83.
In his younger years, he served as a Sunday school teacher in the Latty Apostolic Christian church, as mayor of Latty and was an active member of the Gideons International.
Anyone who knew Wayne could remember his ability to talk to anyone, and his sense of humor.
Due to COVID, the family will hold private a funeral service at the Latty, Apostolic Christian Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery on Saturday, November 7.
Memorials may be made to Gideons, Paulding Senior Center, Country Inn or Apostolic Christian Alms Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
