Weldon Drewes
WAUSEON - Weldon F. Drewes, 85, Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Fulton County Hospital.
He was born April 7, 1935, in Gerald, Ohio, to the late Fred and Laura (Meyer) Drewes. On August 19, 1956, he married Paulajean (Warncke) Drewes at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Weldon worked in construction as a carpenter for many years. He also worked as a truck driver for B.A. Miller and Sons for 15 years and helped on the Leatherman family farms. He served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where he served as a trustee and deacon. He was also a member of the National Threshers Association and Henry County Antique Iron Tractor Club. He enjoyed camping in Florida with the Flywheelers Club for several years. However, his main joy in life was farming, playing with his antique tractors, and spending time with his grandkids. He and Pauljean have had the joy of raising their great-grandchild, Marcus.
He is survived by his children, Janice (John) Moran and Scott (Tracie) Drewes; grandchildren, Michael (Julie) Ward, Crystal Ward (Jim Sandifer), Amber (Josh) Hovis, Kelsie Drewes, Alexis Drewes, Megan Workman and Lori Waidelich; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Cynthia) Drewes; and sister-in-law, Sharon Drewes.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Russell; grandson, Joel Ward; and brothers, Delbert and Ronald Drewes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Wauseon. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
