GROVER HILL - Wendolyn C. Sharp, 63, Grover Hill, died at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her son's residence.
She was born February 21, 1957, in Van Wert, to the late William J. and Betty L. (Ward) Bland. On July 4, 1996, she married Charles Sharp, who survives in Grover Hill.
Also surviving are a son, David (Robin) Johnson II of Oakwood; five stepchildren, Cheri (Dennis Meyer) Sharp of Gilboa, Aaron (Tamara) Sharp and Anthony (Jana) Sharp, both of Cloverdale, Allen (Lana) Sharp of Oakwood, and Corlette (Ben) Martin of Continental; 18 grandchildren, Dalton, Katelyn, David III, Madison, Austin, Brittney, Chalcy, Kyle, Stephen, Matthew, Jeremy, Derek, Treyton, Abby, Victor, Ashley, Jacob and Korey; 11 great-grandchildren, Aubree, Nykka, Savanah, Lynzie, Briahlyn, Drew Jr., Braylen, Donovan, Kyra, Braxton and Zack; a sister, Sheila (Eddie) Merriman of Oakwood; and a brother, Robert (Marsha) Bland.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Billie Jo Johnson; and a brother, Wesley Bland.
Wendolyn owned Uncle Fudd's Diner in Grover Hill.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hedges Cemetery in Broughton, with Pastor Stan Harmon officiating. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Stitching Sisters of Ohio in care of Joanne Lester, 1142 Holton Road, Grover City, Ohio 43123. Online condolences can be expressed at heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.