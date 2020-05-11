Wendy Ryan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendy S. Ryan, 60, Defiance, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
She was born February 27, 1960, to Thomas and Shirley (Font) Plummer in Defiance, Ohio. On January 27, 1979, she married Mark Ryan, who resides in Defiance.
Wendy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked for several years as a cost accountant at Sensory Effects in Defiance. Wendy was a devoted mother and grandmother. Spending time with her family was always a priority, and she will be dearly missed by her family and good friends.
Wendy is survived by her loving husband, Mark Ryan of Defiance; her three daughters, Erica (Dan) Robarge, Tiffany (Brandon) Baker and Amy (Jeff) Rohdy, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Levi and Collin Robarge, Desi Garcia, Carter and Bailey Rohdy, and Brynn and Alexa Baker; her mother, Shirley (Joe) Cramer; three brothers, Tom Plummer, Dennis Plummer and Kris Plummer; and two sisters, Patty Steusloff and Michelle Zahm.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Plummer; and grandparents, Paul and Margrate Plummer, and Eli and Geraldine Font.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with Deacon John Weber officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Home Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved