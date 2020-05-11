Wendy S. Ryan, 60, Defiance, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
She was born February 27, 1960, to Thomas and Shirley (Font) Plummer in Defiance, Ohio. On January 27, 1979, she married Mark Ryan, who resides in Defiance.
Wendy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked for several years as a cost accountant at Sensory Effects in Defiance. Wendy was a devoted mother and grandmother. Spending time with her family was always a priority, and she will be dearly missed by her family and good friends.
Wendy is survived by her loving husband, Mark Ryan of Defiance; her three daughters, Erica (Dan) Robarge, Tiffany (Brandon) Baker and Amy (Jeff) Rohdy, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Levi and Collin Robarge, Desi Garcia, Carter and Bailey Rohdy, and Brynn and Alexa Baker; her mother, Shirley (Joe) Cramer; three brothers, Tom Plummer, Dennis Plummer and Kris Plummer; and two sisters, Patty Steusloff and Michelle Zahm.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Plummer; and grandparents, Paul and Margrate Plummer, and Eli and Geraldine Font.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with Deacon John Weber officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Home Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.