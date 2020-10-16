1/1
William Arps
William Arps, 95, Defiance County, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
He was born on January 20, 1925, in Defiance County, to William and Helene (Backhaus) Arps. He married Lois Rickenberg on May 7, 1950, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township.
Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He learned his trade as an electrician during his time in the Navy. Bill enjoyed his occupation and the people that it brought into his life. He retired from ITT Higbie Manufacturing/Fulton Tubing in Archbold, Ohio. Bill was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Defiance County, where he served as the cemetery sexton for over 20 years. He and Lois were avid sports fans and enjoyed supporting the Tinora Rams at baseball, football and baseball games. They also enjoyed spending time on the water and fishing together.
Bill is survived by his children, Deborah (John) O'Brien, Robert Arps and Diane (David) Layne; grandchildren, Bradley (Shelly Demeo) Arps and Jeff (Katlin) Arps, Grant, Patrick and Sarah O'Brien; and great-grandson, Zeke Arps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; granddaughter, Jessica O'Brien; and sister, Clara (Ralph) Sweinhagen.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark' Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
