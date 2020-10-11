ARCHBOLD - William John "Willie" Buehrer, 93, Archbold, Ohio, died October 10, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.
Born September 16, 1927, he was the son of Samuel and Sophia (Klundt) Buehrer. Willie was born and raised on a farm in Ridgeville Township originally owned by his great-grandfather, where he lived until his retirement in 2012. On May 6, 1951, he married Donna Ruffer, and she survives. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a corporal during the Korean War. He was employed by the U.S. Post Office, Ruffer Construction and Napoleon Springs Works/Ed Oberhaus. Willie was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity in both Ohio and Florida. He loved camping and had a second home in Sarasota, Florida, for many years. He was an accomplished wood carver and enjoyed sharing his creations with family and friends. Willie was baptized, confirmed and a lifelong member of St. John's Christian Church of Archbold, where he had held the position of elder, deacon and sang in the chancel choir.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna (Ruffer) Buehrer of Archbold; sons Robert (Jude), Tupper Lake, N.Y., Neil (Nanette), Salisbury, N.C., Todd (Ruthann), Hampshire, Ill., Ben (Susan), Stryker, Ohio, Sam (Ellen), Evansville, Ind., Paul (Wendy), Oregon, Ohio; daughter, Mary (Alex Perrin) Plymouth, Mich.; grandchildren, Emily Buehrer-Douglas (Sean Douglas), Lydia Buehrer, (Kenny Bussey), Nicole Buehrer, Nathaniel Buehrer, Christine Garcia, (Chesrae Garcia), Noah Buehrer, Cara Buehrer, Stephen Buehrer, David Buehrer and Cameron Perrin; great-grandchildren, Grayson Garcia and Elijah Douglas; sister, Grace (Ervin) Koch of Brunswick, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Barb (Ward) Stuckey of Stryker, Joan Ruffer of Stryker, and Norma Ruffer, Archbold; brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Carol) Ruffer, Bryan; and brother-in-law, Vern Nemire, Archbold, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Rychener; brother, Marcus Buehrer; an infant brother, grandchild and great-grandchild.
Private family services will be held due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A memorial in celebration of Willie's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Christian Church or Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com
. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.