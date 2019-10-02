|
|
NEW ALBANY - William (Bill) Frederick Craven, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019, in New Albany, Ohio.
He was born April 19, 1921, in Defiance, Ohio, to parents Harry A. Craven and Ella Louise (Smith) Craven. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; and wives, Lucille E. Wendt Craven, Doris R. Duerk Craven and Bonnie Williamson Craven.
Bill attended school in Defiance, Ohio. In November 1940, he was hired as an employee of the United States Postal Service, working at the Defiance Post Office. He retired in 1975 after 34 years of service. He served in the United States Army from 1941-45.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Cynthia J. Beane (Evan), New Albany, Ohio, and Cathy J. Flachsbart (James), Oregon City, Oregon; stepchildren, Bill Duerk (Jan) of Defiance, Ohio, Loretta Gerken (Greg) of Defiance, Ohio, Larry Duerk (Theresa) of Defiance, Ohio, Terry Barille (Gary) of Chicago, Illinois, Jeanie Williamson of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Donna Koenig (Mike) Naples, Florida; and his 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Bill was an active participant in establishing two Lutheran mission congregations in Florida. He held his faith dear to his heart and it showed itself in his witness and kind, gentle spirit.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Albany Methodist Church Outreach, 20 Third St., New Albany, Ohio 43054; or Peace Lutheran Church Early Learning Center, 9850 Immokalee Road, Naples, Fla. 34120-3907. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 3, 2019