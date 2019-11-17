|
|
CONTINENTAL - William C. Etter, 70, Continental, died at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born March 21, 1949, in Paulding, to the late Rudy and Clara Jane (Wagner) Etter. On January 5, 1978, he married Retta Perry, who preceded him in death on October 16, 2003.
William is survived by two sons, Joseph (Tammy Keeran) Slattman of Defiance and Ronald "Chip" (Becky) Slattman of Continental; a daughter, Sue (Todd) Runyan of Melrose; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sally (Bob) Heidenescher of Dupont.
William retired from S-K Wayne Hand Tools, Defiance. He was a former member of the Paulding Eagles and Continental American Legion. He loved to bowl, dance and agitate people when he could - which was all the time. He loved to spend time with his family, watching Yankee's baseball, and smoking his big fat nasty cigars.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Chaplain Tom Tengler officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be â€¨Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. and again Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Council on Aging or Heartland Hospice Care, Perrysburg.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 19, 2019