Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
(419) 596-3803
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Etter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Etter


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Etter Obituary
CONTINENTAL - William C. Etter, 70, Continental, died at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born March 21, 1949, in Paulding, to the late Rudy and Clara Jane (Wagner) Etter. On January 5, 1978, he married Retta Perry, who preceded him in death on October 16, 2003.
William is survived by two sons, Joseph (Tammy Keeran) Slattman of Defiance and Ronald "Chip" (Becky) Slattman of Continental; a daughter, Sue (Todd) Runyan of Melrose; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sally (Bob) Heidenescher of Dupont.
William retired from S-K Wayne Hand Tools, Defiance. He was a former member of the Paulding Eagles and Continental American Legion. He loved to bowl, dance and agitate people when he could - which was all the time. He loved to spend time with his family, watching Yankee's baseball, and smoking his big fat nasty cigars.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Chaplain Tom Tengler officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be â€¨Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. and again Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Council on Aging or Heartland Hospice Care, Perrysburg.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -