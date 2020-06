Or Copy this URL to Share

William Grau, 74, Defiance, died Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Arrangements are pending with the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate.







