1/
William Homan Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - William H. Homan Jr., 79, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, at Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, Ohio.
He was born May 22, 1941, to William and Helen (Upton) Homan in Cook County, Illinois. He was a 1959 graduate of Continental High School. William was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. He worked as a truck driver for over 35 years at Hornish Trucking and Keller Trucking until his retirement in 2003.William also drove a school bus for 15 years for Defiance City Schools and Continental Local Schools. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and he enjoyed going on cruises and traveling the world.
William is survived by his sisters, Judy (David) Wagner of Sundance, Wyo., and Cindy Whittecar of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Homan and Cathy Putman.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved