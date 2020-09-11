NAPOLEON - William H. Homan Jr., 79, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, at Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, Ohio.
He was born May 22, 1941, to William and Helen (Upton) Homan in Cook County, Illinois. He was a 1959 graduate of Continental High School. William was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. He worked as a truck driver for over 35 years at Hornish Trucking and Keller Trucking until his retirement in 2003.William also drove a school bus for 15 years for Defiance City Schools and Continental Local Schools. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and he enjoyed going on cruises and traveling the world.
William is survived by his sisters, Judy (David) Wagner of Sundance, Wyo., and Cindy Whittecar of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Homan and Cathy Putman.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.