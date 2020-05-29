William Koeller
FORT WAYNE - William Joseph Koeller, 78, Fort Wayne, died May 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, Ind.
William was born to the late Frank and Beatrice Koeller on September 4, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. William also served proudly in the United States Navy and was the maintenance supervisor at GM Powertrain for 41 years.
William is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Koeller; daughters, Loy Marie Koeller, Cheryl Lynn (Jamie) Koeller-Hopton, Erica (Brad) Renee Windsor and Keri Ann (Will Swary) Koeller; stepsons, Nicholas Andrist and Jourdan David (Stacey) Andrist; siblings, Debbie Koeller-Dolak and Chris (Jan) Koeller; nieces and nephews, Mathew Matchett, Elizabeth (Richard) Vaughn, Evelyn Vaughn, Aurora Vaughn and David Dolak; grandchildren, Heidi Hopton-Gorman, Nicholas James Koeller-Hopton, Cooper Willis Hopton, Eleanor Marie Windsor, Henry William Windsor, Emily Anne Swary, Abigal Andrist, Jillian Andrist and Lucille Andrist.
William was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly (George) Matchett; and nephew, Mathew Matchett.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be at a later date.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
