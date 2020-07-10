1/1
William "Bill" Powell
LEIPSIC - LEIPSIC - William "Bill" Francis Powell, 82, Leipsic, the son of Edward "E.C." and Pearl Donald Powell born September 4, 1937, passed away July 10, 2020, at home after a lengthy illness.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, of 64 years. He is survived by his brother, Howard Powell; children, Thomas (Kay) Powell, Robin (James) Kern and Sharon (Rick) Simon; grandchildren, Robert Kern, Meagan Kern Fyffe, Adam Kern, Alissa Simon, Scott Simon and William Powell; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Bill attended Deshler High School and worked at Campbell Soup Company for many years. He enjoyed a lifelong love of history, especially the Civil War and participated in a Civil War re-enactment group for many years. He loved to travel, read and tend to his yard.
There will be a private graveside service in Marion Township Cemetery. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with the services.
Memorials in Bill's honor may be left to Putnam County Hospice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services
114 William St
Holgate, OH 43527
(419) 264-0600
