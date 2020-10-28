William Winterhalter

William Robert Winterhalter, born August 4, 1927, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Plain City, Ohio.
Bill was born in Defiance, Ohio, and raised on a farm near Cecil, Ohio. In August 1948, he married Ramona Jean Price. They raised four children, Deborah Bush of Defiance, Cheryl Hamilton of Plain City, Vickie Hancock of Toledo, and Marty Winterhalter, who is deceased. They were married for 65 years before Ramona passed away in 2014. Bill left the farm in 1950 to pursue a 40-year career at General Motors in Defiance as general labor, and later as supervisor of plant security. He was of strong Catholic faith and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. Bill was an avid gardener, he loved to travel, and enjoyed all types of sports. He was a sports enthusiast especially of football, basketball, baseball and all water sports. He was proud of his kids, his eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Bill will be laid to rest next to his wife, Ramona, in a private burial service. Shaffer Funeral Home in Defiance assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Loving Care Hospice, Marysville, Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.