Wilma Krouse
1925 - 2020
HICKSVILLE - Wilma J. Krouse, 95, Hicksville, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Wilma was born April 25, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles and Debbie (Mounsey) McCleery. She was a 1943 graduate of Jackson Center High School and continued her education at Methodist School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she obtained her nursing degree in 1947. Wilma married Dennis Krouse on October 24, 1959. Wilma was a caregiver, always making sure her family was taken care of.
She worked as a registered nurse for 20 years at Community Memorial Hospital and previously worked as a floor supervisor at Parkview Hospital-Randallia. She began her nursing career at Methodist Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Following retirement, Wilma continued to volunteer at Community Memorial Hospital for 15 years. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross for 51 years and was a member of the Parkview Alumni Association. Wilma was a member of Woodburn Missionary Church. In her free time, Wilma enjoyed traveling, walking, reading and loved animals.
Surviving are her two children, Debbie Rohlf of Sherwood, Ohio, and Paul Krouse of Hicksville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Amanda (David) Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Eric Rohlf of Sherwood, Ohio, Christine (Jordan) Johnson and Matthew (Morgan) Rohlf, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; and great-granddaughter, Elaina Johnson. Wilma was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Mike Rohlf; four brothers and four sisters.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, private services will be held for Wilma J. Krouse. Interment will be made in Sherwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main Street, Hicksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those remembering Wilma to make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, Woodburn Missionary Church or Hicksville's Community Memorial Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
August 10, 2020
Oh Paul, I am so sorry. I loved Wilma and always enjoyed talking to her at tax time. She always brought me a piece of pie or cake because she was worried I didn't eat enough! She was a wonder. Love, jeane plumart
Jeane A Plumart
