|
|
ARCHBOLD - Wilma "Willie" Ziegler, 84, Archbold, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center after a very courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Willie, the youngest of nine children, was born in DeKalb County, Indiana, on January 14, 1936, to the late Gerald and Crystal (Moore) Thomas. The family moved to Bryan, Ohio, in the early 1940s, where she grew up and graduated from high school. On August 10, 1957, Willie married Jim Ziegler of Archbold, and together until their retirement in 1993 they first were partners in Jim & Dales IGA, then sole owners of Jim's IGA in Archbold. They were a constant presence at their sons' and grandchildren's games and activities, and after Jim's death in 2010, Willie continued to support them along with the great-grandchildren. Willie was an active member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Archbold.
Willie is survived by her three sons, Tracy (Diana), Tim (Christine) and Todd (Sharon) Ziegler, all of Archbold; seven grandchildren, Donovan (Jennifer) Ziegler, Jessica (Zach) Gericke, Tess (Dr. Michael) Pinter, Michael (Crystal) Ziegler, Lisa (Robert Smith) Ziegler, Travis and Addison Ziegler; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kadence and Melody Ziegler, Miley and Wyatt Gericke, Maddox, Emi, Andi, and Audra Pinter, Meara Patrick and Merrick Ziegler, and Kadince Smith. She also is survived by sister, Martha Reising of Elmore, Ohio; and sister-in-laws, Eloise Thomas of Defiance, and Sally Thomas of rural Bryan.
Willie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; great-granddaughter, Alexa Pinter; her parents; brothers, George, Wayne, Lester, Stanley, Leo and Glen; and sister, Cesta.
Willie was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family meant the world to her and she will be greatly missed by us all. The family would like to thank everyone for their calls, cards, visits and prayers of support and love over the past few months, it meant the world to Willie.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Paul Reichert officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public visitation or service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Archbold or CHP Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 21, 2020