Wilmer Brinck

MARK CENTER - Wilmer Leland Brinck, 93, rural Mark Center, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020, in his residence, the home in which he was born and lived his entire life.
He was born July 3, 1927, the son of the late Henry and Gladys (Conine) Brinck. He was a 1945 graduate of Mark Center High School. He married his beloved wife, Gloria Hammons Brinck on September 11, 1949, and celebrated 67 years of marriage before her death in February 2017.
He retired from International Harvester, Fort Wayne, Indiana, after working 29 years, and operated the family farm most of his life. He was a man of faith, character and integrity, a longtime member of the Mark Center United Methodist church where he had served as a lay leader, Sunday school teacher and choir member. He was a volunteer with the Hicksville Crippled Children and Adults Society for 47 years and served on its board. He also had been a 4-H advisor for several years.
Wilmer is survived by four children, Patricia (Michael) Henry of Defiance, Larry (Susan) Brinck of Centennial, Colo., Paul Brinck of rural Mark Center, and Brenda (Jim) Myers of Lorena, Texas. He has eight grandchildren, Sean and Jeremy Henry; Jessica Frederick; Matthew, Robert, and Greg Brinck; Amanda Herrington; and Kyle Myers. He loved taking each of his 12 great-grandchildren on tractor rides: Thomas, Luke, Erica, Joey, Chloe, Mikenna, Allie, Sam, Parker, Miles, Violet and Kirby. He also is survived by one sister, Zildred (Henry) Breininger of Farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife and great-grandchild, Kinzley Myers.
He greatly appreciated his good neighbors, Roger (Lois) Zeedyk and Michael (Michelle) Zeedyk, whose aid helped him stay in his own home. He loved his honorary great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brady, Brett and Branden, who often stopped to see him.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private family service will be held for Wilmer with interment at Riverview Memory Gardens and Garden mausoleums in Defiance, Ohio. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville.
The family ask those remembering Wilmer to make memorial contributions to the Mark Center United Methodist Church or Hicksville Crippled Children and Adults Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
.