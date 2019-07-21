|
Winona "Sue" Shook, 78, Defiance, passed away July 20, 2019, at her residence.
She was born December 30, 1940, to Robert and Della (Coil) Heck in Paulding, Ohio. On July 9, 1966, she married Gerald "Jerry" Shook, who survives in Defiance. Sue worked many places throughout her life time. Her last employer before retirement was Beckman Chevrolet, where she worked in the office.
Sue and Jerry loved spending time at the lake together. She could be found sitting outside watching the deer, geese and birds. She spent many hours having fun playing Bunco with a group of friends. Sue enjoyed going on gambling bus trips with friends. She loved the time spent with her grandsons and great-grandchild. Sue would go to her grandsons' baseball games as often as she could. She was a special loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sue is survived by her loving spouse of 52 years, Jerry Shook; her daughter, Andrea Shook of Defiance; and grandsons, Hunter, Chris, Cameron and Logan, as well as her great-grandson, Josiah Conley.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the funeral home, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to Defiance Shop with a Cop. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 23, 2019