Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Winona Shook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winona "Sue" Shook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winona "Sue" Shook Obituary
Winona "Sue" Shook, 78, Defiance, passed away July 20, 2019, at her residence.
She was born December 30, 1940, to Robert and Della (Coil) Heck in Paulding, Ohio. On July 9, 1966, she married Gerald "Jerry" Shook, who survives in Defiance. Sue worked many places throughout her life time. Her last employer before retirement was Beckman Chevrolet, where she worked in the office.
Sue and Jerry loved spending time at the lake together. She could be found sitting outside watching the deer, geese and birds. She spent many hours having fun playing Bunco with a group of friends. Sue enjoyed going on gambling bus trips with friends. She loved the time spent with her grandsons and great-grandchild. Sue would go to her grandsons' baseball games as often as she could. She was a special loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sue is survived by her loving spouse of 52 years, Jerry Shook; her daughter, Andrea Shook of Defiance; and grandsons, Hunter, Chris, Cameron and Logan, as well as her great-grandson, Josiah Conley.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the funeral home, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to Defiance Shop with a Cop. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now