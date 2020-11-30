NAPOLEON - Wylodene C. Baughman, 95, passed away November 28, 2020.
She was born October 3, 1925, in Liberty Township, Henry County, Ohio, the daughter of Glenn and Vera (Kitter) Frysinger. Wylodene graduated from Liberty Center, Ohio, in 1943 where she was very active in high school. On April 28, 1946, she married Theodore (Ted) Baughman and he preceded her in death on January 13, 1992.
In her early years she worked at the L.S. Dunbar Co. as a bookkeeper. After marriage, Wylodene and Ted built a successful farm operation, raising their family to appreciate the rural lifestyle. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed watching sports on TV, reading, and following all the activities of her family. She and Ted enjoyed traveling and always ready to dine out with friends. The family fondly remembers all the pond parties hosted at the heart-shaped pond in their back yard. Many winters were spent at their winter home in Venice, Florida. Wylodene was a lifetime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Napoleon, where she was active in her younger years.
Surviving are her children, Peggy (Phil) Johnson and Tom (Joan) Baughman, Napoleon; grandchildren, Christy (Charles) Eberle of Napoleon, Corie (Jared) Kline of Cincinnati, Ryan (Makenna) Johnson of Painesville, Sarah (Kyle) Shepard of Napoleon, Becky (Ryan) Gardenhire of Nashville, Tenn., Mary (Joe) Driskell of Lyman, S.C., Todd Baughman of Grand Rapids, Ohio, Troy (Jen) Baughman of Dexter, Mich., and Kelly Campos, Napoleon; daughter-in-law, Gayla Baughman, Napoleon; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeanette Harms, Napoleon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; son, Steve Baughman; brothers, Doyle, Weldon, Burdette and Delmar Frysinger; and sister, Dorothy Dunbar.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in Napoleon, Genacross Lutheran Services, Napoleon campus, or a charity of the donor's choice
