Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
Wyndolyn "Winnie" Pryor


1922 - 2019
Wyndolyn "Winnie" Pryor Obituary
HICKSVILLE - Wyndolyn C. "Winnie" Pryor, 96, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville.
Born on December 28, 1922, in Hicksville, Winnie was the daughter of the late Ernest and Clara (Winn) Fulmer. She was a 1941 graduate of Hicksville High School and attended Warner Beauty College. On February 23, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harold "Kelly" Pryor, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 1998. She was a volunteer at the Bargain Box, Hicksville.
Winnie is survived by nieces and nephews, and longtime friend and companion, Cal Worden, and his family.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jed Pryor; siblings, Raymond, Daryl and Lillian; and a half brother, Mark.
Funeral services for Winnie will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.
Memorials may be made to Grace Hospice or Crippled Children & Adults Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 22, 2019
