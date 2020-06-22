Yah "Mama" Nenyeah Dahn Tongoh, 72, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the ProMedica Hospital in Defiance, Ohio, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis.

Mama was born January 1, 1948, unto Saye and Kou Nenyeah in Gban, Liberia. She has 3 living siblings.

Mama married the love of her life (Lakpor Cooper Dahn) at a young age, and together they had 11 children; first son, Saye (deceased at birth), Edith Dahn Wuo (George) of Defiance, Ohio; Tete Dahn (decease during civil war); Martin Dahn (Kebeh) of Columbus; Kamah Dahn (Ebola victim); Nohn Dahn Wheagar (Alvin), Iowa; Nelson Dahn (Cecelia) Australia; Koko Dahn Samuka (Peter) of Ohio; Paye Anthony Dahn (deceased); Fannie Dahn Dorbor (James), Ohio; and Kou Pinkay Dahn, Ohio. George Dahn, oldest son of Lakpor Dahn of Liberia was nurtured and loved by mama after his mother deceased.

Mama was highly respected and loved by her children and grandchildren, of which she has 32 and 19 great-grandchildren ranging from ages 1 to 35 years. They live in Australia, Liberia, and the United States. Mama, we thank you for loving, and teaching us the love of God. Life will never be the same without you. We will love and miss you always.

Mama taught both her children and grandchildren to love the LORD, as well as the value of working hard with honesty and integrity. Mama showed her true love for the LORD through her Christian values and actions toward all of humanity. She was there to give a helping hand to anyone who was in need and she started a local organization in her hometown, where she taught local women to work with their hands and better themselves in earning income to support their families. Many of these women learned how to earn and save in order to build their own homes.

Mama came to America in 2004 and has traveled back and forth to Liberia since then. While in America, she attended the Trinity United Methodist church in Defiance, Ohio, where she became part of the family there. Her home church was Liberty Christian Church, in Ganta, Liberia, West Africa.

Visitation will be at the House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, Ohio, 43607, on June 27, 2020. The viewing (wake) will be at 11 a.m. and service at noon at the House of Day Funeral Home. Burial will take place following service at the Resurrection Cemetery, 5725 Hill Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, at 2 p.m.

The family invites you to take part in the dinner following the internment at All Occasions Hall, 3419 Hill Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, 43607

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Yah's church in Liberia, West Africa: Liberty Christian Church, in care of Edith Wuo, 1261 Brynwyck Ct., Defiance, Ohio, 43512.







