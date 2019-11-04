|
Ada Luverne Bredman, 92, of Ada, MN, passed away peacefully at Bridges Care Center Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019. She had been a resident of Bridges since October 15th.
Luverne, as she was known throughout her life, was born on March 27, 1927 in Fossum Township of Norman County, near Twin Valley, MN, the youngest of 11 children of the union of Oscar and Ada (LaFayette) Erickson. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Twin Valley, and confirmed at Wild Rice Lutheran Church, rural Twin Valley. After attending country school, Luverne completed her education at Twin Valley High School, graduating as a member of the Class of 1944.
Following graduation she worked in an office at Boeing Aircraft in Renton, WA. After returning home Luverne was employed at the ASC office in Ada, MN. On June 1, 1947 she was united in marriage to Calman L. Bredman at the rural Twin Valley home of her sister and brother-in-law, Nellie and Martin Skaurud. Luverne and Cal made their home in Ada and were blessed by the births of 2 children, James and Karen. Luverne was a stay at home Mom until December of 1959 when, with both children in school, she began employment with Ada National Bank. She retired as Vice President of the Bank in April of 1992. It was a very successful 32-year long career and as she reflected on it Luverne shared many times, "I just loved working and all the wonderful people I got to see every day." She and Cal enjoyed attending high school concerts and plays; and were often 'fans in the stands' supporting the high school sports teams and celebrating their successes. Luverne especially enjoyed watching the girls play!
Luverne and Cal were devoted members of Grace Lutheran Church. Luverne served on the Church Council, was an active member of the Circles and GLCW, and taught Sunday school. Her 2-3 prayer group was very special to her and she cherished those longtime friendships. Luverne was also a charter member of the Minnada Study Club and a quilting club. She volunteered much of her time to Grace Lutheran Church and over the years to several different organizations in the Ada community.
Luverne was a woman of deep faith and conviction. The Church was a focus in her life as she served faithfully and displayed Christian grace to the very end. She loved her family dearly in the special ways that a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother does; and looked forward to visits and the opportunity to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Luverne is lovingly survived by Cal, her husband of 72 years; their son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Rose Bredman of Crookston, MN; daughter, Karen Busche of Fargo, ND; 5 grandchildren: Tamara Miller and husband, Phil, of Park Rapids, MN, Jennifer Carlstrom and husband, Brad, of Crookston, Michael Myers and wife, Shonna, of Fargo, Steven Myers of Minturn, CO, and Rebecca Myers of Fargo; 4 great-grandchildren: Peyton Carlstrom of Duluth, MN, Teagen Carlstrom of Grand Forks, ND, Kiefer Miller of Fargo, and Anya Myers, of Fargo; many very special nieces and nephews; extended family, and her church and community friends. Luverne was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Beau Donald Miller, who passed away on March 5, 1997; her son-in-law, Dale Busche, who passed away on February 17, 2016; her parents, Oscar and Ada Erickson; and parents-in-law, Carl and Tilla Bredman. She was preceded in death by her 10 siblings: Leonard, Lester, and Oscar Erickson, Laurel Carroll, Lorraine Burnett, Lourena Kjos, Lila Miller, Nellie Skaurud, Leola Widme, and Nina Waller; and many dear friends. Luverne will leave warm memories in the hearts of all who were touched by her life.
Special thanks from Cal and the Family to the wonderful staffs of Hospice of the Red River Valley and Bridges Care Community for your affection and excellent care; Pastor Jack Carlson and Chaplain Nathan Richman for the comfort given Luverne by your visits; and the concern for their last living Erickson aunt shown by her nieces and nephews. You are all very special.
The funeral service celebrating the life of Luverne Bredman will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada, MN, with The Rev. Jack Carlson, officiating. Visitation will be at the Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Home in Ada on Friday from 5-7:00pm, concluding with a 7:00pm prayer service. Visitation will continue at the church for one hour prior to the funeral. Inurnment will take place in the Ada Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be given in Luverne's name to Grace Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019