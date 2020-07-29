Adelina Sanchez, age 83, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN, with her family by her side.
Adelina Gonzalez was born on January 31, 1937, in Del Rio, TX, the daughter of the late Juan and Amelia (Guerra) Gonzalez. She was raised in Texas and spent her early years working as a migrant worker. In June of 1972 she was married to Miguel Torres Sanchez, Jr., in Del Rio Texas, and the family moved to Crookston, MN, in 1983. In her free time, Adelina loved to play bingo, go to the casino, put together puzzles, and make crafts of all kinds. She enjoyed painting, sewing, and making anything with her hands. Most of all though she loved to be with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Adelina is survived by her 7 children, Victor Basmirez and Jo Elda Gonzalez, both of Milwaukee, WI, Luis Alberto Ramirez of Crookston, MN, Adelita Sanchez of Hawarden, IA, Angelita Sanchez of Sioux Center, IA, and Micaela (Michael) Gatica and Amelia Romero (Jose Contreras), both of Crookston, MN; 25 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way; sister, Guadalupe Gonzalez Agustin and brother, Victor Manuel Gonzalez, both of Del Rio, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers Juan Alvino and Arnold Gonzalez.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Adelina at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN, with a time of visitation one hour before the service. The Very Reverend Father Vincent Miller will be the celebrant. A public visitation will be held at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 28, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. Due to regulations concerning the Covid-19 pandemic masks and social distancing will be required.
