Alvin R. Oertwich, 92, Fertile, MN, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.
Alvin Ray Oertwich was born April 28, 1927, at Fairmont, MN, the son of Ernest and Ella (Lucas) Oertwich. He was born at the home of his Grandmother, Ann Lucas. He attended Sunday school and kindergarten near their home. Alvin always claimed to have several fascinating childhood stories and was very adventurous. Around the early 1930's his family moved to the Karlstad, MN, area seeking work. Alvin attended rural school near Pelan, as well as another country school called Beatrow School. He later graduated from Karlstad High School.
Alvin enlisted in the United States Navy and was en route to training when he was drafted into the United States Army in July of 1945. He was stationed in Little Rock, AR, for training and was later sent to France. He served in various parts of Europe including Germany and the Russian/American border area as the war was ending. He was honorably
discharged in March of 1947.
Alvin returned home and enrolled in Hanson Mechanical Trade School in Fargo, ND, from 1948 to the spring of 1949. He had worked for the REA over the summer and was united in marriage to Barbara Turn on November 21, 1949, at Kennedy, MN. He worked for the John Deere dealer in Kennedy for 2 years, and soon was hired by the GMC dealer in Hallock, MN. In 1959, Alvin and his family moved to Fertile which was his home for the next 60 years. He had worked for Salem Motors in Fertile, JE Schraders in Crookston and retired from Big A, in Crookston in 1989. He enjoyed "tinkering' in the garage, gardening, and woodworking.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Barbara, sons: Mark (Janeen) Oertwich, Grand Forks, ND, Wayne (Julie) Oertwich, Crookston, MN, brother Richard (Marilyn) Oertwich, St. Paul, MN, sister Velva Mae (Darrel) Neal, Kent, WA, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter
Nancy Burslie, son-in-law, Kermit Burslie, grandson, Kyle Oertwich, granddaughter, Ashley Marie Oertwich, and an infant brother.
Services were held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home Chapel, Fertile, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019