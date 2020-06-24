Ana Pilar Serrano, 46, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday evening, April 23, 2020, at the REM home she had been sharing with three other residents. Ana had been recently diagnosed with cancer and was bravely battling her illness.A Celebration of Life service for Ana Serrano will be held at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home at 3:00pm, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with Trey Everett, officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:30pm.Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.