|
|
Ann Corinne Eickhof, 61, passed away after a six-year heroic battle with neuroendocrine cancer on February 10, 2019 at her home in San Juan Capistrano, California.
Born in Crookston, Minnesota on April 29, 1957, Ann was the youngest daughter of Betty Joy Saul Eickhof and Ralph Chris Eickhof. She is survived by her daughter Corinne Joy Eickhof of San Juan Capistrano; sister Joan Marie Batts of Sugar Land, Texas; brothers Ralph Otto Eickhof of Seattle, Washington and Scott Earl Eickhof of Dublin, California; and sisters since 1962 Catherine Denora Eickhof of Redmond, Washington and Martha Jane
Monfried (David Monfried) of St. Petersburg, Florida.
A graduate of Central High School in Crookston and Arizona State University in Phoenix where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arts and Interior Design. Ann also attended Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida and spent a semester studying abroad in Australia. Ann worked for more than 30 years as a sales consultant for the Koroseal Interior Products Group in Orange County, California. She was well known and regarded by the Interior Design community there for her artistic creativity and love of life. Ann was active in her professional life organizing ski trips and other gatherings. She dedicated her life to caring for her daughter and those she loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty, d. 2002, and Ralph, d. 2017; Scott's wife, Marcia Weinstein Eickhof, d. 2001; and Joan's husband, Roy Elton Batts, d. 2003.
A memorial service is planned on Sunday, August 18 in Orange County California. More details will be provided closer to the date.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019