Anna Rose Keller, age 95, of Crookston, MN passed away on April 15, 2019 at the Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home in Crookston, MN.
Anna was born on June 18, 1923 in Crookston Township to Joseph and Olive (Fortier) Amiot. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Gentilly, MN and attended rural schools.
On June 18, 1941, Anna was united in marriage to Leo Keller at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Gentilly, MN. They farmed and raised their children, Joe, Alice, and Bonnie in Crookston Township until 1963, when they moved to town. In 1965, Anna began working as a cook in the school lunch program for parochial, St. Joseph's Academy and Cathedral schools, retiring in 1985.
Anna was an active member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sacred Heart Circle, National Catholic Society of Foresters, Crookston-Parnell Home Study Club, Crookston Garden Club, Golden Link Senior Center, making cards and trauma bears. She was also honored as one of Crookston's Experienced Americans.
Anna will be remembered for her kindness. She loved plants. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening, and embroidery. She won many ribbons for her flower entries. May God bless Anna's memory.
Anna is survived by her children, Joe (Mary) Keller of Montevideo, MN, and Alice (Arnold) Sadowsky of Columbia Heights, MN; grandchildren, Jackie (Jim) Kokett, John (Stacy) Keller, Jason (Amy) Keller, Deb (Vijay) Ferrao, and Sandi (Shawn) Frederixion; and great-grandchildren, Joshua and Patric Keller, Jessalyn, Alexis, and Rachel Kokett, Anna and Morgan Keller, Cole, Dylan, Lillian Ferrao, and Connor, Kiara, Sienna, and Brennen Frederixion; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Bonnie; brothers, Ted (Dora) Amiot, Arthur (Jeanette) Amiot, and Napolian (Alexina) Amiot; and sisters, Deliah (George) Donahue and Olivine (Henry) Keller.
The visitation for Anna will be from 5:00-7:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN. The Funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to service on April 23, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Crookston, MN.
www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019