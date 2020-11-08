Arlene Karen Overland Montreuil, age 81, a long-time resident of Crookston, MN, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent, after a long a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Arlene was born on September 6, 1939, at home in rural Fertile, MN. Arlene was the first child of three children born to the union of Joe and Alvina (Petersen) Overland.
In 1941, Arlene along with her parents moved to Vashon Island, WA. In 1944, they returned to Fertile and purchased a farm in Polk County. It was at this time that Arlene met her very first friend, Sylvia Sather Wavrin, a neighbor girl. This became a lifelong friendship.
Arlene was baptized and confirmed at the Varness Lutheran Church and was very active in moving it to the Polk County Fair Grounds in Fertile where it still stands to this day.
After graduating from Fertile High School, Arlene worked for a short time as a bookkeeper in St. Cloud, MN. On September 29, 1957, she was united in marriage to Ernest Montreuil at the Varness Lutheran Church in rural Fertile. The couple made their home in Crookston and together raised three children, Diane, Karen, and Keith. Very sadly, Keith passed away on July 23, 1999, and Ernie passed away on March 4, 2010.
Arlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved holidays where she could have her family gathered together around a large dining room table. Besides being a homemaker, Arlene worked as a manager for L and W Foods, worked 6 years at Highland Middle School Library, and in 1978 earned an LPN degree in nursing. The next 26 years was spent as an intensive care nurse at Riverview Hospital in Crookston; a job she truly enjoyed.
Arlene and Ernie enjoyed the outdoors. Summers were spent camping, fishing, and enjoying nature with their family. They also enjoyed traveling and over the years visited all 50 states, Mexico, Europe, and Canada.
Arlene was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, taught Sunday School for many years, was a member of the Altar Guild, and worked with the quilters. She also served as a Campfire leader. She enjoyed many hobbies; folk art painting and quilting were her favorites. She also enjoyed road trips with family and friends to quilt shops and shows. Many of Arlene's family and friends received and treasured the many gifts of homemade quilts that she so lovingly sewn.
Loving family members include 2 daughters, Diane Dale of Andover, MN (special friend, Robin Buehelt) and Karen Danielson of Crookston MN (special friend, Nick Sanders); former son-in law, Jeff Dale; 6 grandchildren, Kari Gudmundson (Eric) of Crookston, MN, Eric Dale (Abbe) of Cokato, MN, Ryan Danielson (special friend Cassie) of Euclid, MN, Elissa Mwesiga (Lex) of New Hope, MN, Easton Dale (Maddie) of Lino Lakes, MN, Emily Wendorf (Andy) of St, Cloud, MN; 6 great-grandchildren, Deven and Keira Gudmundson, Isabelle, Lauren, and Chloe Dale, and Drake Dale; brother, Jim Overland (Nina) of Wadena, MN; and sister, Ardell Eia (Gilmur) of Beltrami, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her beloved husband and son, Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Alvina Overland; and son-in-law, Rick Danielson.
A memorial service celebrating Arlene's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a time of visitation one hour before. Pastor Greg Isaacson of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Inurnment will be in Concordia Cemetery in Fertile, MN.
