Dahl Funeral Home
2029 Central Ave Nw
East Grand Forks, MN 56721
(218) 773-2971
Arley W. Aune


1931 - 2019
Arley W. Aune Obituary
Arley W. Aune, 88, of East Grand Forks, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia, of Grand Forks, ND.

Arley Wentzel Aune was born April 14, 1931 in Fisher, MN the youngest of seven children to the late Hans and Clara (Wentzel) Aune. He grew up in Fisher and graduated from Crookston High School in 1948. He married Caroline Yanish on September 3, 1977.

Arley enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951 and was shipped to Korea. He was transferred to the US Army where he served in the Korean War. He was a crane operator for many years with Swingen Construction and a member of the Crookston American Legion and

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Caroline; daughters Dana (David) Colborn of Alberta, Canada, Lisa Monson of Thief River Falls, MN, Elizabeth (Jeff) Borgen and Victoria (Daniel) Johnson both of East Grand Forks, MN; 13 grandchildren, Chris (Emily), Cody, and Caitlyn Borgen, Brandon and Abigail Johnson, Kate, Jackie, Joe, and Marnie Colborn, Megan, Ryan, Kriston, and Chris Monson; and 3 great-grandchildren Becket and Chandler Borgen, and Cameron Ward.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Ed and Margorie Yanish; six brothers and sisters; and grandchild Shelby Elizabeth.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721with Military Honors

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 also at the funeral home.

Inurnment: Thursday, October 10, 2019 Greenwood Cemetery, Fisher, Minnesota

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
