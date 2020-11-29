1/
Beverley Ann Sorenson
1947 - 2020
Beverley Ann Sorenson, age 74, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home.

Beverley was born on March 4, 1947, the daughter of the late Daniel and Nora (Skare) Sorenson. She was raised in Fisher, MN, and graduated from Fisher High School. Afterwards, she went to the University of North Dakota and earned a degree in nursing. She worked at Riverview Hospital in Crookston, MN, until she had to retire due to her health. In her free time, she loved to spend time with her sister and family.

Beverley is survived by her sister, Judith (Dennis) Olson of Fisher, MN, and was preceded in death by her parents, twin brother, Jim Sorenson, and beloved pet dogs.

A graveside service for Beverley will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN, in the spring of 2021.

Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
