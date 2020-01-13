|
Beverly Boe, age 82, of Crookston, MN, formerly of Fertile, MN, died peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020, at Riverview Care Center in Crookston with family by her side and under the wonderful care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Gary Lutheran Church, Gary, MN. Visitation will take place one-hour prior at the church. Burial will be in the Gary City Cemetery, Gary.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Twin Valley, MN. www.andersonfamilyfh.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020