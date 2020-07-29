1/1
Beverly Jean Ranum
1948-2020
Beverly Jean Ranum, 72, of Moorhead, MN, passed away on July 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Beverly was born to Willard and Ellen Stromberg in Strandquist, MN, where she attended school and grew up. Beverly moved to Crookston, MN, shortly before graduating from Central High School there in 1966.

In 1967 she married Maurice Helgeson and they had their son, Chad, in 1968. In 1975 Beverly met the love of her life, Bill Ranum. Bev and Bill were married in 1980 and moved to Moorhead, MN, where they had a son, Justin, in 1981. Bev and Bill would raise Chad and Justin in Moorhead. Bev worked in retail for over 40 years, including K-Mart, Selland Motors, and many optical stores.

Bev's favorite activities were bingo, casino trips and anything that involved her children and grandchildren. Bev also loved going to the beach in Florida. Bev's personality was infectious, and she touched every person she met in a positive way.

Bev is survived by husband, Bill Ranum, Moorhead; sons, Chad (Jackie), Moorhead, and Justin (Sheena), Moorhead; brother, Vernon Storeby, Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Kylee and Halli Helgeson, Fargo, and Giovanni, Savannah and Sierra Muscato, Moorhead; nieces and nephews, Tim Storeby, Grand Forks, ND, Dixie Storeby, Karlstad, MN, and Becky Storeby, Drayton, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ervin and Palmer Storeby and sister, Joyce Storeby.
The family would like to send their appreciation to Roger Maris Cancer Center, who have been wonderful, and to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN.

A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour before the service at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4351 17th Ave. S., Fargo, ND 58103.

Online guestbook and video tribute at www.wrightfuneral.com

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
